Fortnite x Naruto: Gaara, Itachi, Hinata and Orochimaru already in the store

Gaara, Itachi, hinata Y Orochimaru of naruto shippuden they arrived to Fortnite What new skins. In this news we have how to get the new skins of Naruto in fortnite battle royale. We also give you all the details of this new collaboration of the fortnite season 3:

How to get Gaara, Itachi, Hinata and Orochimaru from Naruto in Fortnite?

The Gaara, Itachi, Hinata and Orochimaru skins and their accessories are items from the Fortnite store that must be purchased with V-Bucks, the virtual currency of the game. At the time we write this news, the exchange rate is 1,000 paVos for €7.99. These new Fortnite cosmetics first hit the store on June 24, 2022:

What are all the objects of Gaara, Itachi, Hinata and Orochimaru in Fortnite?

Just below we leave you a list with all the Gaara, Itachi, Hinata and Orochimaru items in Fortniteand their prices in paVos:

Itachi and Orochimaru Bundle (includes the Itachi Uchiha skin, the ANBU Mask backpack accessory, the Orochimaru skin, the Shadow Serpent emote, and the Ninjas of the Island loading screen): 2,200 V-Bucks

Hinata and Gaara's Bundle (includes Hinata Hyuga skin, Hinata's Backpack backpack accessory, Gaara skin, Sand Pumpkin backpack accessory, Gaara's Sand Cloud hang glider, and the Shinobi Alignment loading screen): 2,400 V-Bucks

El Nindo Gear Bundle (includes Rasen Shuriken emote, Minato's Kunai harvesting tool and Kusanagi Sword (Orochimaru) harvesting tool, and Akatsuki wrap): 1,300 V-Bucks

Skin Itachi Uchiha + Backpacking accessory ANBU mask: 1,500 bucks

Skin Orochimaru + Shadow Serpent Emote: 1,600 bucks

Skin Hinata Hyuga + Hinata's backpack backpack accessory: 1,500 bucks

Skin Gaara + Sand Pumpkin Backpacking Accessory + Gaara's Sand Cloud Glider: 1,800 paVos

hang glider Manda: 1,200 bucks

Gesture Rasen Shuriken: 400 bucks

Minato's Kunai Gathering Tool: 500 V-Bucks

Kusanagi Sword Harvesting Tool (Orochimaru): 800 paVos

Akatsuki wrapper: 300 paVos

All Orochimaru, Gaara, Hinata Hyuga and Itachi Uchiha items in Fortnite

In addition to this, we remind you that it is possible to get the hang glider Manda and the akatsuki wrapper completely free of charge by completing the Challenges of El NindoTogether with the emoticons exclusive Itachi Surprised, Gaara Concentrate, Hinata’s Byakugan Y Orochimaru smile.

The Itachi Uchiha and Orochimaru skins in Fortnite and their different styles

Gaara and Hinata Hyuga skins in Fortnite and their different styles

What is a Fortnite skin? Which is the best?

As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:

Fortnite skins, like the rest of the game’s accessories, are just aesthetic modifications . That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak.

. That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak. All Fortnite cosmetic items (skins, backpacks, spikes…) can be used without problems in all game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

(skins, backpacks, spikes…) : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items may return to the store in the future.although no one knows exactly when, unless Epic Games itself announces it, or unless the store sections are leaked a couple of hours before the daily update.

In our Fortnite guide we tell you how to level up fast during Chapter 3 Season 3 so you can complete the Battle Pass, as well as many other things.

