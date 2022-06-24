Fortnite – Melee Weapon – What does this term refer to in-game?

Regardless of the current season of Fortnite, Epic Games always asks us through the challenges that we use a “melee weapon” to complete one of them and gain experience in return. In the current Chapter 3 Season 3, for example, we are asked to push three rolling rocks by touching them with a melee weapon.

The melee weapon here actually refers to your pickaxe/gathering tools. So all you have to do is hit some rolling rocks with your harvesting tool. You don’t have to be a scientist to know what to do, at least once you know what the term refers to.

A wide variety of melee weapons

In Fortnite, melee weapons can take a wide variety of forms. Pickaxes, clubs, swords, bats, axes… Epic Games has been including almost every bladed weapon imaginable to renew its cosmetic extras.

Please note that your pickaxe skin never influences the completion of challenges. All will serve for the challenges proposed by the developers.

Where can I find rolling rocks?

You will find several rolling rocks in the mountains surrounding the place called Cavern Out of Control. As a reminder, a rolling rock is a huge spherical stone, perched on top of the hills, and that has the peculiarity of being able to be thrown down the slopes and destroy everything in its path as soon as it is pushed.

If a challenge ever asks you to deal damage with a melee weapon, we recommend going to the last spot the battle bus passes by next to the water, where you’ll very often find AFK players to beat for free .