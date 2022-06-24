Filter new images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in “Barbie”

Fans have blew up the networks by leaking new photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling characterized as “Barbie” and “Ken“, for the next film, directed by Greta Gerwig. The images have impressed by the great characterization presented by the interpreters. The two appear wearing the same cowboy hat and a pink scarf tied around their necks.

She wears a pink ensemble made up of bell bottoms and a vest. And it doesn’t lack detail: it has the same print on the bell of the pants, on the lapel of the vest and on the neckerchief. As for the hairstyle, sports Barbie’s signature long platinum blonde hair. On the other hand, there is the striking and changed appearance of Ryan Gosling to play Ken. In the latest photos, the actor could be seen wearing a black ensemble with white fringe details on the jacket and white cowboy boots.

barbie the movie

“Barbie” the next one opens July 21, 2023. Those who think to see a traditional version of the famous doll are very wrong. The objective of this film is to present a renewed and empowered version, in search of beginning to transform everything that is known until now. According to the IMDB movie portal, the film tells the story of “a doll who lives in ‘Barbieland’ but gets kicked out for not being perfect enough and embarks on an adventure in the real world“.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on set, dressed as “Barbie” and “Ken.” (Photo: Instagram @puddincup_robbie).

Gerwig is in charge of the script that he made together with Noah Baumbachcreator of the nominee for the Hollywood Academy Awards, “Story of a marriage”. In addition, Gerwig was the director of the Oscar-nominated “Ladybird” and “Little Women.” In 2019, Robbie acquired the rights and proposed to Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach as screenwriters. In front of his production company, Lucky Chap Entertainment, the actress has produced such acclaimed films as “I, Tonya”, in addition to other projects that he has not starred in such as “A promising young woman” or the series “Dollface”.