Extraordinary sequel release date and trailer – Spoiler Time

Five years after the premiere of Extraordinarythe moving film starring Jacob Tremblay Y Julia Robertsthe story continues with a new sequel focused on the character of julian albanswho was he bullies of Auggie Pullmantitled White Wings: A Story of Extraordinary.

Now that his life has changed since his school expulsion, Julian He continues to suffer from the consequences of his actions. To transform her life, her grandmother will reveal her moving story of survival in which she was protected by a boy and his mother who saved her life. Despite the pain, these young people found their first love and witnessed the kindness that saved their lives.

Bryce Gheiser he reprises his same character as in Wondersharing screen credit with Helen Mirren, Gillian Anderson, olivia ross (The Old Guard) Y Ariella Glaser (Radioactive).