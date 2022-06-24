Exclusive ‘Thor 4’ Collectibles Filtered From Cinépolis – CINEMABLEND

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters in our country on July 7 with the return of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Now the exclusive Cinépolis collectibles have been leaked and we are sure you will want them all.

Information on social networks travels faster than Heimdall’s Bifrost (Idris Elba), this often allows the Marvel fandom to find out information long before it becomes official. On this occasion they have filtered the collectibles that Cinépolis will launch for sale on the occasion of the premiere of Thor: Love and Thundera film that will bring back Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, among many others.

The images were shared through the user account @vasosdecineyco1 on Twitter, which has started gaining popularity by revealing collectibles long before their announcement and later proven to be a hit. The same thing happened with Lightyear and now it’s the turn of the new film by Taika Waititi.



CINEMA GLASSES AND COLLECTIBLES These are the two keychains.



Let’s go by sizes: the smallest collectibles will be two keychains, one shaped like Stormbreaker and the other like Mjolnir; According to the account, each one will cost 69 Mexican pesos. and so you can feel the feeling of Mighty Thor (Portman), although on a smaller scale, at least every time you open the door of your house.

In the next level we can find a couple of thermos that match the eccentric color combination that we have seen both in the first trailers and in the multiple posters. Each of these containers is expected to have a value of 169 pesos.



CINEMA GLASSES AND COLLECTIBLES Do you like how the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ thermoses look?



Finally the jewel in the crown: the Mjolnir-shaped pigeonhole in a scale very similar to the one in the movie which will also feature the participation of Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Chris Pratt. According to leaked information, this collectible will have a plastic base, but the rest of the structure will be made of sheet metal, giving it a very special and even resistant touch. Its cost will be around 280 pesos.



CINEMA GLASSES AND COLLECTIBLES This is what the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ pigeon looks like that Cinépolis will supposedly sell.



For now Cinépolis has not yet confirmed that these are really the collectibles that it will sell close to the premiere date of Thor: Love and Thunder. However, we must mention that this is not the first time that images and information related to the final cost have been leaked and that it ends up becoming true.

While this is confirmed, do not forget that Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the Cinépolis billboard from June 6 in its preview and a day later in its regular date (here you can buy your tickets). The film will also star Sam Neill, Bradley Cooper, Melissa McCarthy, Karen Gillan, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, and Vin Diesel.