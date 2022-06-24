Eva Green defends the “wonderful heart” of Johnny Depp

The Oscar-nominated actor is not alone in the race. And it’s not just his fans who are rooting for him, but former co-stars and showbiz pals as well. Recently, he was the histrion Eve Green who came out in defense of Johnny Depp Through social networks. Both shared the screen ten years ago in the movie Dark Shadows from director Tim Burton, and it seems that since then Green’s impressions of Depp have been more than positive.

Dark Shadows (2012)

This is how Eva Green manifested herself this week on Instagram, expressing her good wishes towards Depp in the framework of the legal battle that he is leading:

“I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world.. And life will be better than ever for him and his family ».

On April 11, the defamation trial began where Johnny Depp demands $50 million for damages to his ex-wife. Amber Heard. It all started when the actress Aquaman wrote an article about Washington Post of 2018 where he declared himself a victim of domestic violence during the months of marriage with Depp. Although that text was what finally led to the lawsuit, in reality Heard had been alleging since 2016 – a year before the divorce – that she had suffered physical and mental abuse from her partner.

In the course of the current trial, in addition to proclaiming himself innocent, Johnny Depp has been emphatic about how those allegedly false accusations meant obstacles to his acting career. For example, Disney’s decision to leave him out of the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean, as he argued. To this would be added his departure from the film saga fantastic animals in 2020, after another defamation trial that Depp lost against the British tabloid The Sunwho in an article called him a “wife beater”, based on Amber Heard’s remarks.

Back then, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis – who also had a romantic relationship with Depp at different times – testified in favor of the interpreter. Otherwise, that of Ellen Barkin, who in the trial «Depp vs. Heard” claimed that the plaintiff was “controlling” and “jealous” during his courtship in the 1990s (via IndieWire).

Via Instagram

In addition to Eva Green, other celebrities who have recently taken their places on Johnny Depp’s court are comedians Bill Burr and Chris Rock. “I wonder if all these people who accepted his lies [de Heard sobre Depp] they’re going to apologize somehow,” Burr said on his podcast, while Rock invited “every woman to believe except Amber Heard” during a recent comedy routine in London (via Variety).