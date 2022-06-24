Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: The Science Fiction Movie That Teamed Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet | netflix | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet They are two actors who have had the talent to stand out in various roles. best known movies and that marked their careers, at the beginning, were “The Mask” and “Titanic”. But they also took other types of paths, such as the tapes “The Thruman Show” and “The Reader”.

MORE INFORMATION: The psychological thriller that will make you question reality

In the midst of their extensive careers, the stars had the opportunity to work together on a tape that has entered the group of cult films for their particular love story.

Is about “Eternal glow of a memoryless death”, a science fiction film directed by michel gondry and with the script charlie kaufman. Tape won an Oscar and its title comes from the poem Eloise to Abelard by Alexander Pope.

Joel and Clementine in a bed on the beach in a scene from the film (Photo: Anonymous Content)

WHAT IS “ETERNAL LIGHT OF A DEATH WITHOUT MEMORIES” ABOUT?

The film stars Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynsitwo very different people who suddenly meet and start a sentimental relationship.

However, their Romance it will not work and she will make a radical decision: remove it from your memorythrough the lacuna clinic. This company provides the service of erasing from the mind, without inconvenience, the presence of someone, who was usually a loved one.

The film actually starts when Joel finds out that Clementine has decided to put him out of her memories. to avoid pain. In this way, she would forget forever that, at some point in her life, she fell in love with Joel, who she will also think of taking the same path.

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” It is a film that, breaking the chronological structure, explores the love process between Joel and Clementina, showing the illusion, the routine, the happiness, among other stages of such a complex feeling.

Joel and Clementine talking sitting on the stairs of a building (Photo: Anonymous Content)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “ETERNAL SPLASH OF A DEATH WITHOUT MEMORIES”?

Jim Carrey as Joel Barish

Kate Winslet as Clementine Kruczynski

Kirsten Dunst as Mary Svevo

Mark Ruffalo as Stan Fink

Elijah Wood as Patrick

Tom Wilkinson as Howard Mierzwiak

Jane Adams as Carrie Eakin

David Cross as Rob Eakin

Deirdre O’Connell as Hollis Mierzwiak

Thomas Jay Ryan as Frank

Ryan Whitney as young Joel

Joel and Clementine talking on a bus (Photo: Anonymous Content)

HOW TO SEE “ETERNAL BRIGHTNESS OF A DEATH WITHOUT MEMORIES”?

The movie “Eternal radiance of a memoryless death” is available on the Netflix streaming platform, where you have other movies from Kate Winslet What “Liar Liar”.

TRAILER OF “ETERNAL GLOW OF A DEATH WITHOUT MEMORIES”