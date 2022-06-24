‘Elvis’: the songs from the soundtrack of the film
It hits theaters this Friday Elvis, the film that takes a tour of the life of the king of rock. It is starring Austin Butler as the artist and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker (his manager) and directed by Oscar nominee Baz Luhrmann.
The film tells the complicated relationship that both characters had, the ascent and the beginnings of Elvis in the world of music, his arrival to stardom and his tense situation with his ex-wife Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).
But without any doubt, the soundtrack will be one of the most powerful elements of the film, since they have had world-famous artists from different styles. In total, there are 36 songs between the originals of the king of rock, the new ones and the versions of his classics.
If I can dream – Måneskin
Italian rock band Måneskinhas been at the forefront of covering the 1968 Elvis Presley classic If I can dream. It is very similar to Martin Luther King’s famous “I have a dream” speech from 1963 and was written just a few months after his assassination.
Tupelo shuffle – Diplo and Swae Lee
Another of the most famous songs of the biopic is tupelo shuffle, in which they participate Diplo and Swae Lee. The story talks about how the singer’s childhood was in the city of Tupelo, and where Swae Lee was also born.
Vegas – Doja Cat
Doja Cat has been in front of vegas, a song of its own with a style strongly inspired by Elvis. From her She presented the single recently and the fans went crazy with her.
Complete ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack List
These are the 36 songs that are part of the soundtrack of the film.
- Suspicious Minds (Vocal Intro) – Elvis Presley
- Also Sprach Zarathustra/An American Trilogy – Elvis Presley
- vegas – Doja Cat
- The King and I – Eminem & CeeLo Green
- tupelo shuffle – Swae Lee & Diplo
- I Got A Feelin’ In My Body – Elvis Presley & Stuart Price
- Craw-Fever – Elvis Presley
- Don’t Fly Away (PNAU Remix) – Elvis Presley & PNAU
- Can’t Help Falling in Love –Kacey Musgraves
- Product of the Ghetto – Spike Wick
- If I Can Dream – Maneskin
- Cotton Candy Land – Stevie Nicks & Chris Isaac
- Baby, Let’s Play House –Austin Butler
- I’m Coming Home (Film Mix) – Elvis Presley
- dog – Shonka Dukureh
- Tutti Frutti – Les Greene
- Strange Things Are Happening Every Day – Yola
- dog –Austin Butler
- Let It All Hang Out – Denzel Curry
- trouble –Austin Butler
- I Got A Feelin’ In My Body – Lenesha Randolph
- Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix) – Elvis Presley & Tame Impala
- Summer Kisses / In My Body – Elvis Presley
- ’68 Comeback Special (Medley) – Elvis Presley
- Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child – Jasmine Sullivan
- If I Can Dream (Stereo Mix) – Elvis Presley
- Any Day Now – Elvis Presley
- Power of My Love – Elvis Presley & Jack White
- Vegas Rehearsal / That’s All Right – Austin Butler & Elvis Presley
- Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley
- Polk Salad Annie (Film Mix) – Elvis Presley
- Burning Love (Film Mix) – Elvis Presley
- It’s Only Love – Elvis Presley
- Suspicious Minds – Paravi
- In the Ghetto (World Turns Remix) – Elvis Presley & Nardo Wick
- Unchained Melody (Live at Ann Arbor, MI) – Elvis Presley