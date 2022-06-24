Eduardo Salvio on the Pumas radar after the departure of Favio Álvarez

According to sources close to ESPN, Eduardo Salvio is on Pumas’ radar and is a signing option, after the departure of Favio Álvarez

After the drop of Favio Alvarez of Cougars, there was a space left for a foreigner, so the coaching staff, headed by Andrés Lillini, set to work to find a player with similar conditions. According to sources close to ESPN, Edward Salvioplayer of Boca Juniorsis on the radar and is one of the options.

Until now there has already been a contact with the player to find out how his relationship with the Argentine team is, as well as to find out his future plans, however, there is nothing signed or closed with the auriazul board.

One of the conditions for Cougars signing another player was the departure of a foreigner, a situation that the coaching staff asked the board headed by Miguel Mejía Barón, who serves as sports vice president.

Eduardo Salvio with Boca Juniors EFE

Andrés Lillini himself, technical director of the university team, was the one who asked for a foreign place to be opened in order to bring a player. Even, ESPN he was able to find out a few weeks ago that the team would not look for a new reinforcement until the loss of someone in the squad was confirmed.

Pumas focused on covering the positions where their players left or where they considered they had a weak point. Before that, Gil Alcalá, César Huerta, Adrián Aldrete and Gustavo del Prete arrived. Everyone already had minutes in preseason and they have left good feelings.

For its part, sage He debuted with Lanús and then played for Atlético de Madrid and Benfica. Since 2019 he plays with the xeneizes and currently costs 4 million dollars, according to Transfermarkt.