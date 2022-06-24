Dwayne Johnson picks on Vin Diesel in ‘Red Alert’, and now his fans want more jokes

It all started with tensions during the filming of the saga fast&furious, followed up with a few insults on Instagram, and now he’s on his way to becoming a feud of stars at the height of Joan Crawford Y Betta Davis. Except that Dwayne Johnson Y Vin Diesel they are more muscular and balder than the protagonists of What happened to Baby Jane?

This hostility shows no sign of ending now, after the premiere of Red alert. Turns out, in the movie Netflix who stars alongside Gal Gadot Y Ryan Reynolds, ‘The Rock’ is allowed to launch a joke at the expense of his former partner Diesel. A joke that, as he explains in an interview with Sirius XM (via IndieWire), has gone down so well among the public that now proposals to make jokes with the same target do not stop coming.

“The jokes [sobre Vin Diesel] they never end,” says Johnson, adding that he is very pleased with how well these jokes have turned out with the public. “But people think I made these jokes up when I really don’t.”

“You’d be surprised how many people come up to me and say, ‘I have a great joke.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay,'” Johnson continues. And he continues: ‘I have another great joke about Vin Diesel’. [Y respondo] ‘surely yes’. They are always funny.”

Curiously, Dwayne Johnson has also declared that he regrets the post in which he called Diesel a ‘chicken’ and a ‘sissy’, although he records that some members of the Fast&Furious they congratulated him on his invective. Likewise, the actor also dropped a colleja against his rival in family fighting, the film about the world of wrestling that he starred in with Florence Pugh Y Vince Vaughn.