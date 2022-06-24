Diego Boneta reveals that he learned to play guitar with Tom Cruise

Undoubtedly, Diego Bonet has enjoyed great popularity in recent years. the actor of ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ He has not only shown to have an enviable acting range, but also a great talent for music.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Mexican revealed that had a good relationship with Tom Cruise while filming the movie ‘Rock of Ages’ together in 2012.

“Tom took me under his wing,” he noted. “We took guitar lessons together, we did jam sessions together. In those sessions Tom talked a lot about working with Paul Newman and working with Dustin Hoffman and what he learned from them.”

‘Rock of Ages’ was a film based on the 2005 Broadway musical. Although the film had the presence of stars such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alec Baldwin, Tom Cruise and Russell Brand, unfortunately it did not achieve the expected success . However, this experience was vital for Boneta’s career, which has subsequently been in a large number of international productions.