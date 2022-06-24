Dental erosions and the diagnosis of oral autoimmune hepatitis

We highlight the image of a clinical case.

If autoimmune hepatitis is not treated, it can lead to scarring of the liver (cirrhosis) and eventually liver failure. Photo: Case Report/PRHSJ.

The dental erosions of a young Puerto Rican woman are now part of the scientific literature.

And it is that a 33-year-old patient presented to doctors with an eight-week history of dental erosions, three years of alcoholism and denied having experienced vomiting or reflux, as reported in the featured image of A case published in the Puerto Rico Journal, attached to the Medical Sciences Campus.

During the oral examination of the woman, halitosis was revealed -irregular microscopic surface of the tongue that produces odors, which contribute to bad breath-, dental erosion on the lingual surfaces of the maxillary teeth, jaundice in soft tissues, palate, petechiae -round spots small that appear on the skin as a result of bleeding-and a red sore crater with hardened rim and velvety base on the hard palate.

A liver biopsy was performed and microscopic analysis revealed hepatitis characterized by intense lymphoplasmacytic infiltrate -response to aggression of the gastric mucosa– and hepatic necrosis, supports part of the description of the case.

These findings -including laboratory tests- confirmed the diagnosis of autoimmune hepatitis. The patient received

treatment based on steroid therapy and its evolution was satisfactory at three months to track.

hepatitis Autoimmune disease is inflammation of the liver that occurs when the immune system of the liver body attacks liver cells. The exact cause is not clearly known, but it appears genetic and environmental factors over time they interact and promote the development of the disease.

Yes hepatitis If autoimmune disease is not treated, it can lead to scarring of the liver (cirrhosis) and, over time, liver failure. However, when diagnosed and treated early, it can be controlled with drugs that suppress the immune system.

A liver transplant may be an option when hepatitis Autoimmune disease does not respond to pharmacological treatments.

