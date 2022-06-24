David Beckham, the coolest -and most faithful- of Prince William’s friends

james corden has revealed that his children and those of the Sussex play together while Serena Williams and Oprah were present at the duchess’s baby shower, and George Clooney and Priyanka They defended them from the press.



But although Harry is the ‘king’ in Hollywood, William has an ‘ace up his sleeve’ and can boast of having david beckham as a friend.

A long history unites him with the English footballer, as they have known each other for years and have participated in endless charitable activities together. The friendship grew so much that William I have no hesitation in considering you on the guest list for your wedding with Kate Middleton 11 years ago, when the footballer and victoria beckham they waited for Harperhis youngest daughter.

David and Victoria Beckham arriving at William and Kate’s wedding on April 29, 2011.

The beckham ‘returned the favour’ to the cambridge inviting them to their son’s wedding brooklyn with Nicholas Peltz a few months ago though William and Kate they were unable to attend due to scheduling and, it is said, security problems.

William and David joke around during the ‘Our Planet’ premiere in 2019.

At the time, and due to the alleged distance between William and Harrythere was speculation about who the beckhamyes to cambridge or to Sussexof whom they are also friends.

“The bond and the history of David it’s with William and Katethey have a great relationship and they were his choice of guests,” a source told the DailyMirror. “It was always them, never Megan and Harry”.