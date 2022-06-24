Daughter of Millaray Viera and Álvaro López showed off when interpreting a song by Billie Eilish

A couple of days ago, we told you that Millaray Viera was surprised after sharing a special memory of the past.

Through her Instagram stories, the Sabingo host posted a video she found on TikTok where her television debut appears.

“I want you to know me at home, I’m Millaray, I’m 13 years old and I love it but I love music. And you, who were you?”, says a young Millaray Viera who auditioned for Free Music.

“Tik Tok reminds me of the first casting of my life to lead what was my first program. He was the age of July ”, he detailed referring to the age of his eldest daughter, surprising his followers with the special record.

“I love you, my hood”

However, now he returns to the fore after his daughter shone when interpreting a song by Billie Eilish.

In fact, the 13-year-old girl shone in the publication that the Los Bunkers vocalist shared through her Instagram account.

For his part, Álvaro López also published a few words for his daughter with Millaray Viera.

“’Happier than ever’ by Julieta. The music party just for me. I love you my hood, I am proud and drooling,” she wrote in the description.

As expected, in a matter of seconds, comments began to appear where they congratulated the young woman.

“I love Juliet”, “too much talent in a video”, “what pride, Álvaro”, “like a stick, like a splinter”, “beautiful and dry like her daddy”, “they both sing beautiful”, “it is dry Juliet”, “sings beautifully”; they are part of the messages that can be read in the publication.

