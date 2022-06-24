Cristiano Ronaldo with Binance for NFTs

The handshake confirmed between Cristiano Ronaldo And Binance has a double declared objective. The first is to introduce Web3 to fans of the champion. The second, on the other hand, create a series of NFT which will be offered for sale exclusively on the marketplace managed by the exchange. The first collection will arrive later this year.

CR7 and NFT: Cristiano Ronaldo with Binance

We speak of a partnership with duration multi-year. It is not clear what the nature of the Non-Fungible Tokens will be made. However, this is not CR7’s first contact with the world of decentralized platforms: in March 2021, when he was still wearing the black and white jersey, he was awarded 770 $ JUV fan tokens. Below are the words of the Portuguese champion (contained in the press release that came to the editorial office) and his launch on Twitter where he is followed by 101.2 million followers.

The relationship with fans is very important to me, so the idea of ​​offering unprecedented experiences and ways to access through this NFT platform is something I wanted to be a part of. I know the fans will enjoy the collection as much as I do.

Proud to be partnering with @binance Together we’ll give you the opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history. I’m excited to take this journey with all of you. Let’s change the NFT game with #Binance. pic.twitter.com/SNSCMHggct – Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 23, 2022

We close with the comment of Changpeng “CZ” ZhaoCEO and founder of the crypto exchange Binance, the number one in the world for the volume of transactions managed.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the world and has transcended the sport to become an icon in several sectors. Thanks to his authenticity, his talent and his charitable works, he has gathered around him one of the most loyal fanbases ever. We are thrilled to offer his fans exclusive opportunities to connect with him and thus own a piece of sporting history.

