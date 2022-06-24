Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern instead of Lewandowski? When the Germans “scolded” Juventus- Corriere.it

from Michele Cappello – Editing of Marzio

The market indiscretion from Germany has already caused social media to be discussed. But in Bavaria the name of Ronaldo had already been rejected some time ago

How do you replace a player from 344 goals in 375 appearances, a striker capable of averaging nearly one goal per game? The answer, perhaps, does not even have it in Munich. Yet somehow it will have to be done. Yes, because the love story between the Bayern and Robert Lewandowski now seems hopelessly in the end credits.

The well-known story: the Polish striker wants a new challenge with the Barcelona shirt. The German club, however, has no intention of giving up, thanks to a contract until 2023. In the meantime, Bayern have already taken steps to change the face of their attacking department: the arrival of Sadio Man from official Liverpool. But that may not be enough.

And between Germany and Spain bounces the bomb: the Germans would have set their sights on

Cristiano Ronaldo

. An intriguing suggestion: how to replace a striker with 603 career goals if not with one who has scored 815? On the web, the combination of CR7 and Bayern is already in trend. That the Portuguese is the greatest goalscorer of the modern era – and, for some, of all time – beyond question. But the years go by for everyone. And in Bavaria the

rules

they are clear.

I would never have spent 105 million on a 33-year-old player. The year 2018, the voice that of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, former Bayern CEO. Ronaldo had just been bought by Juventus for a record amount for the Italian championship: the coup of the century, according to many. Not for Kalle: the green Line dictated by the Bavarians would not have been betrayed even for Cristiano Ronaldo, fresh from the third consecutive Champions League with the Real shirt.

Today the situation has changed slightly. Rummenigge has left his executive position, Lewandowski no longer feels at the center of the Bayern project. And the cost of the tag Ronaldo, meanwhile, collapsed. Yes, because he too has to deal with the passage of time: the identity card, today, he says 37 years old. Carried very well, of course: in a year considered disappointing, CR7 ended with 18 goals in 30 appearances in the Premier League. And this summer, one year after his return to Old Trafford, he will have to make a choice: to stay in Manchester while competing in theEuropa League or leave to hunt down another Champions?

The suggestion, however, destined to remain so. The absence of Rummenigge does not change Bayern’s philosophy, even more so since Julian arrived in Munich Nagelsmann, young coach but with very clear ideas. Personality to sell, perhaps too much to coexist with a giant like Ronaldo. In short, replacing Lewandowski will not only be a question of name, but of tactical choices. And perhaps the truth top playertoday, sits in Park bench.