Cristiano Ronaldo flies on the web: in the lead among sportsmen in search engines, dubbed Messi

The ranking took into account the figures related to search engines. And in this sense, Cristiano Ronaldo travels almost twice as fast as the competition on the web highway. The 37-year-old Manchester United striker evidently has a large following, linked to the combination of the continuity of his sporting performances and his longevity. On average, Ronaldo’s name is searched almost twice as often as American football player Ryan Ramczyk who has to settle for 6.1 million searches. On the lowest step of the podium, surprisingly, compared to sports performance, there is Neymar who evidently receives attention more related to the character than to the performance. 5.8 million searches per month place the Brazilian PSG player in third place.

Off the podium, with 5.3 million views, however, the NBA legend LeBron James who settles in fourth place. The basketball player is the latest sportsman capable of breaking the 5 million mark among the “seekers”. In fifth place is Messi who has always paid a certain delay in terms of image and recognition. The Argentine was somewhat affected by his move to PSG and by a character and media exposure, even on a personal level, much more modest than the Portuguese champion. Historically, La Pulce has chosen a more secluded and less “celebrity” profile than his rival, and the numbers on the web reflect his decision. Messi stops at 4.8 million searches. In sixth place is seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. Seventh and eighth place, positions they are not used to on the grid, Hamilton (even if the English driver has been gaining confidence in the last few months) and Verstappen. Space also for the NFL with Rodgers. And completing the list is UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Important result of him: he has accumulated a monthly average of 3.1 million despite not having fought for almost a year.