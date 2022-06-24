Christian Bale Hasn’t Seen The Batman Yet, But He Thinks Robert Pattinson Is “An Absolutely Wonderful Actor”

Considering the film’s revenue and its recent premiere on HBO Max, it would be easy to believe that most people interested in or linked in some way to the Bruce Wayne myth have already seen batman, the new film of the Dark Knight directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. However, recently Christian Bale said that he has not yet seen that production.

The actor who starred in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy will play Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder so during the premiere of that Marvel Studios movie from Variety they took the opportunity to ask him about batman.

“Listen mate, it’s amazing how few movies I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their movies and they always look at me and say, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I like to savor movies and I don’t watch too many.” the actor replied. “But I will, certainly (I will see The Batman). Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We met, talked about it a little bit ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.”

batman had a positive review at its premiere in March this year and in various interviews to promote the film, Pattinson said that Bale advised him particularly on the challenges of the batsuit.