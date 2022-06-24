Christian Bale has not seen The Batman and confesses that he does not watch many movies

In Thor: Love and Thunder we can see the return of Christian Bale to the world of superheroes, but now as a villain who promises to be one of the best in the UCM. The actor is one of the most recognized and respected in Hollywood thanks to the commitment he accepts with each new role. His physical transformations don’t limit him, but his talent definitely goes beyond these sacrifices he makes with his body. One of his most demanding roles was that of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy and his legacy as the hero is so important that you can’t help but seek his opinion on the personalities that came after, like Robert Pattinson. Unfortunately, the interpreter revealed that he has not seen Batman- 85% and that, in reality, he is not one of those who watches many movies.

Keep reading: Batman tops box office debut of Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins in a single day

Bruce Wayne/Batman is one of the most important DC characters and one of the most popular around the world. The life of the brooding millionaire turned vigilante continues to draw the attention of millions and adaptations of him still generate juicy box office profits. Of course, bringing this hero to life is not an easy task and not everyone has succeeded, like Val Kilmer or George Clooney, who will continue to be considered serious casting errors. But Batman is also a role that many actors are fighting for and that is because his legacy is very important and there are still many ways to adapt it to the big screen.

The fans will always have their favorites and this encourages the constant battle to see who is the best, but Batman endures beyond this war and is a character that we will continue to see for many, many years. After Ben Affleck caused so much controversy with his work in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice- 27%, the actor found a warm reception very late, as the DC cinematic universe was already in crisis and the fans did not give him the opportunity in time. The arrival of Robert Pattinson to the role also generated a lot of talk and criticism, but in the end batman came out with a novel proposal that respected the source material very well.

For those in the know, the key to being a great Batman is the balance between his two identities. There are actors who were good as Batman, but bad as Bruce Wayne. In this understanding, most fans still consider the most balanced to be Christian balewho debuted as the character in Batman Begins – 84%. Although Joker steals his camera in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, and the farewell in The Dark Knight Rises – 87% felt bittersweet and unsatisfying for many fans, the constant upvoting doesn’t lie.

You may also like: The Dark Knight Trilogy Writer Praises Matt Reeves’ Batman

Christian bale He will continue to be recognized by Batman, so the logical thing is that he be questioned about his position before new versions. Although at various times he has said that he supports the actors who take the role, and Pattinson stated that she did approach him for advice, the interpreter does not have a specific opinion on batman because he hasn’t seen it, although he hopes to soon. In interview with VarietyBale commented that, in reality, he does not watch many movies, something that his directors sometimes reproach him for:

I have not seen her yet. I will see her. Listen, man, I think it’s amazing that she sees so few movies. All the directors that I’ve worked with… I’ve seen a couple of her movies, and they always look at me like, “Are you playing games?” I really like to enjoy movies and I don’t watch many.

But Bale is more than willing to pay attention to the work of Robert Pattinson with the new vision of Matt Reeves:

I will certainly see her. Robert is an amazing and excellent actor. We met and talked a little early, and I’ve heard wonderful things.

Despite complaints and prejudices, batman it became a huge hit for DC and established itself as one of the biggest titles of the year. Robert Pattinson It showed that it could deliver a new take on the character that tied in nicely with certain forgotten comic book moments, and the mythology that was established was strong enough to leave fans clamoring for more. Hopefully someday Christian bale Share your informed opinion about the film, especially because of the respect you have for your colleague, whom we will see in future installments of the brand.

don’t leave without reading: Christian Bale denies being part of Marvel and says he doesn’t even know what UCM means