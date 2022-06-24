Chris Pratt’s accent for Mario Bros won’t be offensive

Digital Millennium

Chris Pratt’s Italian accent for the next Super Mario movie won’t be offensive, Producer Chris Meledandri said.





The casting of Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi was instantly met by critics. of the fans, given that none of the actors are Italian. But Meledandri has since tried to quell those concerns.

“We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not only create a licensed character movies, but a new piece of entertainment that brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen and allows everyone to enjoy, whether they know about the game or not,” said the producer during the CineEurope convention in Barcelona.

“When people hear Chris Pratt’s performance, the criticism will evaporate.maybe not quite: people love to express opinions, as they should.”

He continued: “I’m not sure this is the smartest defense, but as a person who has Italian-American heritage, I feel like I can make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian-Americans… I think we’re going to be fine.”

Meledandri went on to say that Nintendo’s upcoming game adaptation is “unlike any movie Illumination has done to date.”

This isn’t the first time the producer has defended Pratt’s casting in the film, having previously described his voice for the character as “phenomenal.”

On working with Universal and Illumination, Nintendo representative director Shigeru Miyamoto stated, “Production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other.





“We humbly ask that fans wait a little longer for the premiere, And we hope you look forward to seeing the unique characters of Super Mario Bros. on the big screen.”

The animation, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toadrecently had its release date pushed back to April 7, 2023, having originally targeted a December 2022 premiere.

