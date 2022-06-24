Chris Pratt tells his failure to try to work on two major film franchises

Chris Pratt’s career has featured memorable characters, such as Andy Dwayer for the sitcom Parks and Recreation, star lord for Guardians of the Galaxy and the MCU, among others. As his career continues to grow by leaps and bounds, Chris recalled some of the Jobs I wanted and didn’t get.

Something that always gives a more imprint to the stars is when they reveal the papers they rejected or what directly the productions rejected them. Pratt is no stranger to all these situations and during an interview with the Smartless podcast, the actor reviewed his career and brought up two failed moments.

Chris remembered that he auditioned for the movie of star trek who was preparing JJ Abramswhich triggered the call Kelvin Timelinehad three films in total and to his credit had Chris Pine What Kirk, Zachary Quinto What spock and Pratt’s friend, Zoe Saldana What Uhura. The second failure for the actor it was (what he believes) Avatar. The story of James Cameron when it was released in 2009 already was shaping up to be a franchise. In december this year the sequel will be released Avatar: The Way of the Water and leave set a premiere every two years up to a total of 5 movies. In the unsuccessful casting of Avatar, Pratt felt that I was not in good healthIn addition, one of the demands asked to have it, he felt that he could not offer it.

“I know I’ve made light of actors who feel rejection or whatever, but I wasn’t even close (to having the part). In fact, it wasn’t that close, it was really demoralizing and it made me really question my potential or what I should aspire to as an actor,” Chriss said. “I remember the paper was written as ‘He comes in’, maybe it was Avatar. I was feeling, you know, a little overweight, I wasn’t really taking care of myself physically, I was in a relationship where we were drinking a lot. I walked in and started sweating right away, and I was a casting assistant. She just looked at me and just hit record and started doing her thing while I was reading with her other casting assistant of hers. I saw that there was literally nothing in my audition that was convincing at all”, recalled the actor.

An interesting detail is that Pratt has not been the only Marvel Studios star to want to work with Star Trek. Chris “Thor” Hemsworth auditioned for the Abrams film also wanting the role of Kirk. Although the Australian was hired, the Kirk who got was Jim’s father, george.

As to AvatarCameron decided to stay with Sam Worthington for the main role, since at that point the British was not so well known, instead Pratt yessince it came from the success of Parks and Recreation.

Regarding Chris Pratt’s career, he recently appeared in theaters with Jurassic World: Dominion and the next July 8 will return as star lord for Thor: Love and Thunder.

