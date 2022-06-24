Chris Hemsworth wants to appear in ‘Deadpool 3’

The Australian wishes to support the title of the actor who has been playing the same character the longest.

Chris Hemsworth at the Men of the Year Awards

he new “God of Thunder” movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, will become Chris Hemsworth’s eighth appearance as Marvel’s Asgardian. After Hugh Jackman, actor who plays Wolverinethe Australian is the second to appear for the longest time with the character of a superhero on the big screena title that he wants to take away from his compatriot and ‘Deadpool 3’ could be the option to fulfill his dream.

In an interview with BBC 1 Radio, the 38-year-old actor said that after “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens on July 7, there will be nothing new for this superhero at the moment, unless the producers from ‘Deadpool 3’ invite him to appear in a special cameo.

The journalist he was chatting with, Ali Pumb, joked about his request and said that Hugh Jackman could also appear as Wolverine in a cameo in the third installment of the Merc with a Mouth and ruin his attempt to beat his record, which made the Australian respond : “I’ll make some calls to make sure Jackman doesn’t show up. I’ll put myself in his place from ‘Deadpool’. That would be the offer,” he joked.

Chris Hemsworth at the world premiere of ‘Avengers Endgame’

Chris Hemsworth is also one of the longest-serving actors on screen playing his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, trailing only Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man, and Chris Evans, who plays the mighty Captain America.

