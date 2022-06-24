Chris Hemsworth reveals that Cate Blanchett is his favorite actress

In 2017, Taika Wititi came to give a fresh and vibrant style to the saga of the God of Thunder of the MCU with Thor: Ragnarok, a film that became a box office success and the most popular of the character so far. In Ragnarok, Waititi chose to highlight the comedic side of the protagonist and this turned the character and his story 360 degrees. Additionally, the filmmaker brought acclaimed actress Cate Blanchett to this fantastical cinematic universe as Hela, the main villain responsible for the destruction of Mjölnir, the loss of Thor’s eye, and the fall of Asgard.

You may also like: Chris Hemsworth Admits He Was Bored Being Thor Before Ragnarok

Hela is considered one of the best antagonists in the entire MCU and everyone was delighted with her impeccable performance in Ragnarok, including Chris Hemsworth, who recently revealed that Blanchett is his favorite actress. In a recent appearance on the WIRED YouTube channel, the actor discussed various topics and answered various questions, including who was his favorite actor. Hemsworth shared the following:

Ah, the pressure. I worked with Cate Blanchett on Ragnarok. It’s quite hard to say, you know, being an Australian, a fellow Australian, someone who I’ve looked up to for many years, many years, and has been in some of my favorite movies, played some of the best characters on screen and continues to do so. with such grace and integrity, and has a wonderful sense of humor and warmth, and is kind and supportive. She is brilliant.

Do not miss: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi reveals how she convinced Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster

Cate Blanchett is undoubtedly one of the most recognized actresses in the film industry. He has worked on countless important films, among the most prominent are Blue Jasmine, Carol, Diary of a Scandal, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Aviator, My Story Without Me, The Lord of the Rings and many others. Blanchett is one of the few actresses to have won all four of the major film awards: two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, three BAFTA Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In case you missed it: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi Says The Movie Is Influenced By Famous Rom-Coms