Chris Hemsworth photos that will captivate any gay guy

After Marvel released the second trailer for the film Thor: Love and Thunder (May 23, 2022), fans They went crazy seeing Chris Hemsworth as God brought him into the world, so we share with you 25 photos that we know will drive any gay guy crazy.

There is a wide diversity of photos with which the Australian actor and producer Chris Hemsworth has stolen several sighs from the gay community. Between April and May 2022, Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, mighty thor), Tessa Lynne Thompson (Valkyrie) and the crown prince himself Asgard have positioned themselves as a trend when talking about the next installment of the director Taika Waititi. FIND OUT WHY THEY SAY THOR IS BISEXUAL.

Therefore, before the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder to movie theaters, we make you a small gallery of photos of Chris Hemsworth that, we know, you will enjoy as a gay, bisexual or pansexual guy. THESE DATA PROVE THAT CHRIS HEMSWORTH IS A GOD.

inside the screen

We start with the cameos of the trailer that are in the mouth of all Twitter. In addition to having a panoramic shot of the statuesque figure of this god of thunder, the followers of Marvel showed great enthusiasm for the tattoo of Loki that he carries on his back.

And if we continue talking about the moments of Chris Hemsworth that made gay boys blush in their movies, here are other photos:

His most athletic side

As we well imagine, the also called ‘kip’ Y ‘Hemsy’ he spends much of his time exercising. It is not only due to his career as an actor. From a very young age, physical activity has been one of the things that he enjoys the most. At age 10, he considered becoming a high-performance athlete.

His current coach is called Luke Zocchi. In an interview with Men’s Healththe actor said that his also friend was the one who helped him reduce his time in the gym since diversify your routine according to your body needs.

If you are a gay guy and want to encourage yourself to exercise, here are some photos of Chris Hemsworth that will inspire you:

In addition to sharing part of his workouts with his Instagram followers, has an app called Centr. In it he gives advice on routines and food. very of lifestyle our dear Thor.

his love for nature

Besides exercise, one of the favorite activities of Chris Hemsworth is to visit the beach, that’s why we share these photos of the actor enjoying the sun, the sand and the sea:

And finally, another of the things with which Chris Hemsworth conquering gay, bisexual and pansexual boys is the love that, as seen in the following photos, he has for dogs.

And animals in general:

As a gay, bisexual, or pansexual guy, did you enjoy this Chris Hemsworth photo gallery?