Chris Hemsworth photos that will captivate any gay guy

After Marvel released the second trailer for the film Thor: Love and Thunder (May 23, 2022), fans They went crazy seeing Chris Hemsworth as God brought him into the world, so we share with you 25 photos that we know will drive any gay guy crazy.

There is a wide diversity of photos with which the Australian actor and producer Chris Hemsworth has stolen several sighs from the gay community. Between April and May 2022, Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, mighty thor), Tessa Lynne Thompson (Valkyrie) and the crown prince himself Asgard have positioned themselves as a trend when talking about the next installment of the director Taika Waititi. FIND OUT WHY THEY SAY THOR IS BISEXUAL.

Therefore, before the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder to movie theaters, we make you a small gallery of photos of Chris Hemsworth that, we know, you will enjoy as a gay, bisexual or pansexual guy. THESE DATA PROVE THAT CHRIS HEMSWORTH IS A GOD.

inside the screen

We start with the cameos of the trailer that are in the mouth of all Twitter. In addition to having a panoramic shot of the statuesque figure of this god of thunder, the followers of Marvel showed great enthusiasm for the tattoo of Loki that he carries on his back.

What do you think? / Photo: Marvel Studios

Marvel fans shared this scene accompanied by their Loki tattoos. / Photo: Marvel

And if we continue talking about the moments of Chris Hemsworth that made gay boys blush in their movies, here are other photos:

Like Stone Crandall in Vacation / Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

Characterized as Eric in Snow White and the Huntsman / Photo: Universal Pictures

Before you show your body transformation in In the Heart of the Sea / Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

In case you like his phase better soft, here he is as kevin in Ghostbusters. / Photo: Columbia Pictures

And obviously as Thor / Photo: Marvel Studios

Do we prefer it with short hair? / Photo: Brand

His most athletic side

As we well imagine, the also called ‘kip’ Y ‘Hemsy’ he spends much of his time exercising. It is not only due to his career as an actor. From a very young age, physical activity has been one of the things that he enjoys the most. At age 10, he considered becoming a high-performance athlete.

His current coach is called Luke Zocchi. In an interview with Men’s Healththe actor said that his also friend was the one who helped him reduce his time in the gym since diversify your routine according to your body needs.

If you are a gay guy and want to encourage yourself to exercise, here are some photos of Chris Hemsworth that will inspire you:

It already dominates the lizards. / Photo: Men’s Health

Weight lifting is a fundamental part of your routine. / Photo: Twitter (@Cineverso)

It is said that he does 10 minutes of sit-ups. / Photo: Fit&Well

In addition to sharing part of his workouts with his Instagram followers, has an app called Centr. In it he gives advice on routines and food. very of lifestyle our dear Thor.

In the pandemic he gave some free sessions to exercise. / Photo: Men’s Health

Try to make your routine as varied and balanced as possible. / Photo: Men’s Health

And he is passionate about bicycle trips. / Photo: Tumblr (Chris Source)

Chris Hemsworth doing yoga on the beach / Photo: Twitter (@hausofkiersten)

his love for nature

Besides exercise, one of the favorite activities of Chris Hemsworth is to visit the beach, that’s why we share these photos of the actor enjoying the sun, the sand and the sea:

After a good surf lesson. / Photo: Tumblr (Chris Source)

This is how he was seen enjoying his tour of Byron Beach. / Photo: Tumblr (Chris Source)

Here in his work cleaning the beaches / Photo: Tumblr (Chris Source)

loves to do photoshoot in your favorite ecosystem. / Photo: Tumblr (Chris Source)

During his visit to Shark Beach / Photo: Tumblr (Chris Source)

And finally, another of the things with which Chris Hemsworth conquering gay, bisexual and pansexual boys is the love that, as seen in the following photos, he has for dogs.

I wish we looked so fabulous when it’s so hot. / Photo: Tumblr (Chris Source)

How adorable. / Photo: Twitter (@juliekszton)

And animals in general:

selfie of Chris with a quokka. / Photo: Tumblr (Chris Source)

Chris and his wild friend turned the internet upside down. / Photo: Twitter (@juliekszton)

Chris Hemsworth with a baby koala / Photo: The Cut

As a gay, bisexual, or pansexual guy, did you enjoy this Chris Hemsworth photo gallery?

