China bans influencers from talking about law and medicine

Photo : Jade Gao / AFP ( Getty Images )

The Chinese government issued a long list of new guidelines for live internet streamers and so-called influencers this week, according to a new report from the South China Morning Post and the rules published online. The new rules prohibit influencers from speaking on topics like law, medicine and finance, unless those internet personalities have some sort of qualification. What “grades” are considered acceptable? That part is unspecified, as the Post points out.

The draconian new rules, 31 in all, include the need to have the “right tone in political guidance” and “actively embody core socialist values,” according to the Chinese state media. Xinhua. And while streamers are prohibited from criticizing Chinese-style communism, they are also prohibited from criticizing the free-market-oriented reforms that have caused China’s economy to drift from communist orthodoxy in recent decades.

Using deepfakes or displaying an “extravagant lifestyle” will also get you in trouble with 50,000 deep internet cops from China who are reportedly monitoring the internet for anything untoward. How do the new rules define an extravagant lifestyle? The luxury product and excessive amounts of cash seem to fit the bill. Live streamers are also prohibited from “putting down low-income groups to show off their wealth.”

The new guidelines also ban “excessive food waste,” something the Chinese government has tried to crack down on in recent years. last years. With 1.4 billion people and a generous and welcoming food culture in China (unlike the swedish tightwads), food waste can become a real problem.

Two government agencies jointly issued the new rules, according to Xinhua, including the National Radio and Television Administration of China, as well as the Ministry of Tourism and Culture. The rules apply not only to “artists who provide web, video, and audio streaming services over the Internet,” but also to any version of artificial intelligence that delivers news, according to the report.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $1000 85″ Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) Discover Samsung Summer Sales Event

The Smart TV utilizes a feature called Real Depth Enhancer which can increase the contrast of elements in the foreground the way the human eye processes depth, making the content you watch richer than ever before.

Watch out for robots. China’s censorship regime is also coming for you.