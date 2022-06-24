Can I exercise if I have rheumatoid arthritis?

The rheumatoid arthritis It is a disease that affects the joints, and it is one of the diseases that most adults suffer from. Although it is a disease characterized by pain and stiffness in the joints, it is recommended that people who suffer from it perform some training to avoid these symptoms and lose mobility.

Carry out training contributes to the joints enjoying many Benefits. However, it is very important that people who have rheumatoid arthritis do physical activity that does not involve a lot of stress on the joints, otherwise they may suffer an injury. It is proven that doing exercise Helps relieve joint pain.

What kind of exercises can be practiced?

The training that are recommended for people with rheumatoid arthritis they are those that are low impact so that the joints are not overexerted and there is no risk of injury. To start exercising safely, experts recommend that you start slowly so that your joints adapt to physical activity.

Ideal for people with rheumatoid arthritis is that they are doing training that last three to five minutes and that are practiced 2 times a day. As time goes by, you can increase the amount of time. Recommended activities include: walking, biking, water aerobics, dancing, and yoga.

What are the benefits of exercising?

perform these training low impact have many Benefits for people with rheumatoid arthritisAmong those that are mainly found is the strengthening of the muscles, since being low-impact exercises, the muscles are worked more precisely. In addition, you gain more strength and mobility in the extremities of the body.

In case you get to practice yoga for beginners, you can gain more flexibility, which is highly beneficial as it helps keep your joints without movement. That is why it is always recommended to do training that have to do with stretching and mobility of the joints.