Can I exercise if I have rheumatoid arthritis?

The rheumatoid arthritis It is a disease that affects the joints, and it is one of the diseases that most adults suffer from. Although it is a disease characterized by pain and stiffness in the joints, it is recommended that people who suffer from it perform some training to avoid these symptoms and lose mobility.

Carry out training contributes to the joints enjoying many Benefits. However, it is very important that people who have rheumatoid arthritis do physical activity that does not involve a lot of stress on the joints, otherwise they may suffer an injury. It is proven that doing exercise Helps relieve joint pain.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker