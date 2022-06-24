Camille Vásquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, saves a man in mid-flight

Midtime Editorial

The name of Camille Vasquez rose to fame a few months ago as it was the defense attorney for actor Johnny Deppduring the legal lawsuit he held against his ex-partner, Amber Heardin which they came out winners Since the actress was accused of defamation and you will have to pay a large sum of money to your ex.

Well, one more time the lawyer’s name was put in the spotlightbut this time it was not because of a job in the courts, but because treated a man who passed out mid-flight from Los Angeles to New York!

The events occurred in the middle of the week on a flight from American Airlineswhere the lawyer and her bodyguard jumped out of their seats to attend to man who fainted and provide first aid.

Even TMZ Sports details that Camille Vásquez called a relative who is a doctor to give him the steps to follow to help the 70-year-old man; although luckily for him, a doctor was traveling on the flightwho entered the relay and attended to the situation.

However, the The lawyer’s action was more than recognized for the people who were on the flight, especially for a flight attendant who told Camille Vasquez that she was “wonder woman” and gave him 2 bottles: one of wine and one of champagne.