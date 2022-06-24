Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, hailed as “wonder woman” after helping a passenger who collapsed during a flight | People | Entertainment

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, came to the rescue of a passenger who collapsed in the middle of the American Airlines flight in which both were.

According to TMZ, Vasquez immediately stood up to help the man, who is in his 70s, after he fell and hit his head. The rest of the passengers on the flight, which was going from Los Angeles to New York, stated that she contacted her brother-in-law who is a doctor and he guided her to check if the man had suffered an arrest or if he was bleeding.

According to testimony, one of Vasquez’s bodyguards also helped the passenger by putting on his Apple Watch and measuring his heartbeat. Moments later, a surgeon traveling with them came to the rescue of the passenger.

Camille Vasquez in court in Fairfax, Virginia, during her libel trial. EFE/EPA/STEVE HELBER / POOL

The plane returned to Los Angeles after the emergency, but the cabin crew managed to call Vasquez “wonder woman” and give her a bottle of wine and another of champagne.

Once the flight landed, the paramedics came to rescue the patient, who was already conscious.

The 37-year-old lawyer was one of the most prominent figures in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which ended in favor of the actor and with a debt of $8 million for Heard.

The legal teams of both parties have until today to reach an agreement and finalize the details between the sentence of the trial. If they don’t, Penney Azcarate, the judge in the case, will shelve the verdict and Heard will be forced to pay her.

Amber Heard’s attorney stated that her client did not have the money to pay the debt and that they planned to appeal the jury’s verdict. Other sources mention that the actress plans to release a book with all the details of her relationship with Depp to raise the money she needs.