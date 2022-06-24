Camila Cabello premieres dye with the ideal blonde for Latinas this summer | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The interpreter wore a change of hair look a warm and seductive color.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

With the start of summer, some music and entertainment stars have succumbed to the idea of ​​a brand new look inspired by this change of season, hot days on the beach and new adventures during the following vacations. Who undoubtedly surprised her followers on social networks by premiering a new makeover is none other than Camila Cabello.

The interpreter of Cuban origin showed off a hair transformation this week, going from dark chocolate to dyeing her hair honey blonde, a caramel blonde that will undoubtedly be the perfect summer shade for any Latin girl with warm undertones on her skin. .

Being a color that reflects golden sparkles, but still falls within the spectrum of brown colors, the “honey blonde” has become the obsession of more than one girl who loves blondes.

The followers of the “Señorita” singer wore this new image wearing a yellow shirt with some gold jewelry from inside her bathroom in a carousel of images that she shared through Instagram. In the caption of the photo, Shawn Mendes’ ex-girlfriend wrote the word “honey” followed by an emoji with a jar of honey.

Some celebrities like Eva Mendes were impressed with this makeover of Camila Cabello, assuring that, in short, this is one of the best tones that the singer has worn and among those that best favor her skin tone with a warm undertone.