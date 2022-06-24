Camila Cabello premieres dye with the ideal blonde for Latinas this summer | Lifestyle

Ana CarolineJune 23, 2022 – 14:03

The interpreter wore a change of hair look a warm and seductive color.

With the start of summer, some music and entertainment stars have succumbed to the idea of ​​a brand new look inspired by this change of season, hot days on the beach and new adventures during the following vacations. Who undoubtedly surprised her followers on social networks by premiering a new makeover is none other than Camila Cabello.

The interpreter of Cuban origin showed off a hair transformation this week, going from dark chocolate to dyeing her hair honey blonde, a caramel blonde that will undoubtedly be the perfect summer shade for any Latin girl with warm undertones on her skin. .

