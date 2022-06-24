Cameron Daz confesses to Gwyneth Paltrow three tricks to feel better than ever at 50

What most attracts the attention of the Cameron Daz wellness plan is the amount of It is not who have signed up. It is clear that for the actress, the wellness It has more to do with what it will take off than what you put on. These are your keys.

1. Prepare with time: that the 50 do not catch you out of the blue.

Cameron Diaz has been preparing for her 50th birthday for 8 years.gtres

Cameron Diaz He says he has prepared his entrance at 50 for 8 years: “For all these years, I have focused on my physical well-being multiplying sports sessions. I also faced a period of intense mental healing. Result? Today I am building my life in a totally different way by moving away from some aspects that previously had my full attention and focusing more on myself. family, my husband and children“.

2. Eliminate everything that harms your well-being: from sugar to screens.

Cameron Diaz practices a diet rich in vegetables.gtres

For Cameron Diaz primary key is in remove. He explains it this way: “It’s all about elimination. Whether it’s the sugar for example, to which we resort too much to balance ourselves when the one who should take control of our balance is the brain. Is your brain the one who takes control. The same with all the things you do in an extreme way. I try to model my impulses and change my behavior. That’s what really does us good. Another example: to set a sleep routine healthy, I forbid myself to take the phone into the room. I also don’t have a TV in my bedroom. I also avoid toxic in my diet (I eat and drink organic products, I eat a lot of vegetables…), in household cleaning products and skin care”.

3. Work your body to be strong. Exercise keeps the body in shape and is a habit for Cameron Diaz.gtres

It is the last key Cameron Diaz: Be in shape. “By being strong, you can overcome everything. The human body is magical. It works no matter what, but if you also bring it to an optimal level, providing everything it needs through sport and nutritionbetter than better”.

