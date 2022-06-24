Britney Spears: happy and free – 06/19/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Wow! WE DID IT! WE MARRIED! It was the most spectacular day! I was very nervous all morning. I had a panic attack and then I recovered (…) The ceremony was a dream and the party even better! So many amazing people came to our wedding and I am still in shock!” This is how she recounted her own Britney Spears (40) how she had felt on her wedding day with Sam Asghari (with whom she has been married for more hours than with her ex, Jason Alexander). Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, among others, appear in her photo album.

However, no member of his family attended the ceremony. Obviously his father didn’t even have to wait for the invitation. That’s what you get after so many years of having it under your boot. But she called attention that her children were not there, Sean Preston Y Jayden James. Neither were his older brother, Bryan, or his younger sister, Jamie Lynn. But hey, the Spears family isn’t exactly the Benvenutos.

It is enough to remember that the former pop princess denounced before the Justice that her father kept her drugged for 13 years and forced her to work against her will; she also accused him of preventing her from removing a contraceptive device and of having placed microphones on her.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, you’ve lived in a tupperware. The images of the singer who fell from the top of the charts to the depths of her public collapse in 2007 when she began to say that she suffered from mental disorders (from bipolarity to postpartum depression) went around the world. Was when James P Spears assumed legal guardianship of his daughter (and control of a fortune estimated at nearly $60 million) on the grounds that he was concerned about her mental health.

Many years of silence later, Britney began a long trial that ended with the end of custody. And marrying Sam is one of the first acts of her adult life in freedom from her.

damaged childhood

doors outside, Britney was a Disney star (shared screen with Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake Y Ryan Gosling). Behind closed doors, he suffered in a highly dysfunctional family. The Mirror reported that his father struggled with alcoholism. The fights with his wife were a daily thing and she threatened to “go with her daughter.” Years later, the singer confessed to the magazine People that she was really emotional when her parents divorced in 2002: “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to my family. My mom and dad, in short, don’t get along. I wanted this to happen 10 years ago.”

Britney started working at the age of 6 and by 11 she was already famous in the United States; this became international and indisputable in her adolescence. But with fame and money came hard work and cheers from her entourage.

In his profile made by the magazine rolling stone in 2000, it was revealed that she only had “an hour scheduled” for herself each day. In another story, it was read that her team was so controlling that they even picked out her underwear in an effort to maintain her sexualized but virginal image (this was a major issue: Britney was the image for all the “good” girls, that’s why it was a scandal when in 2002 a jilted Timberlake told journalist Barbara Walters that Spears was not a virgin). At that time, the artist demanded before the press the freedom to go to Starbucks without bodyguards. “I’m sick of myself,” she came to blurt out.

Newlyweds Britney Spears and dancer Sam Asghari.

Persecution

Britney never knew what privacy means. On September 14, 2005, her eldest child was born, and when her first birthday was two days away, the singer gave birth to her youngest child. Far from living her motherhood in private and with restraint, he put her in the eye of the storm.

In February 2006, juvenile service officers arrived at her home after paparazzi photographed her driving with her son on her lap, according to her, in an attempt to escape the harassment of the media that persecuted her and did not give her time. to seat him in his chair. In May of that year, when she was already pregnant again, she almost fell with her child in her arms leaving a hotel in Manhattan, trying to avoid the press. The media began to judge her, now in the role of her irresponsible mother. Photos of her partying with Hilton didn’t help much.

The marriage with the dancer Kevin Federline ended in a traumatic situation for both of them when a tough battle for the custody of their children was unleashed. It was determined that the singer should pay him US$1 million plus US$20,000 per month for child support. As part of the trial, Spears was ordered to submit to random drug and alcohol tests, and despite the judge requiring both parents to stop using narcotics, only Britney was given regular tests.

the singer of Baby One More Time (number one in more than 20 countries) told Us Weekly: “I think I got married for all the wrong reasons.” And at this point in her life she was only seen as a money-making machine; As a woman, as a mother and as a person, she is only spoken of as “problematic”. In short, she put up with and survived a lot.

But now Britney says that she is finally happy. Happy and free. The one who was for many the princess of pop in the 90s has resurfaced from the bottom. She continues to have the unconditional support of her fans, the ones who popularized the movement. #FreeBritney. Because as it says at the beginning of Gimme more: It’s Britney, bitch.