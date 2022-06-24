Brief history of Rihanna in the front row of the parades

Fashion shows are all about what’s happening on the runway…unless Rihanna is in attendance. As a musician, businesswoman, creative director and style icon, the star has experienced the fashion industry from multiple perspectives, which doesn’t stop her from unleashing her enthusiasm when it comes time to witness the collections.. The designers who invite her to their shows are friends and colleagues who also sneak her designs into their wardrobe. That’s why her stylist, Jahleel Weaverand Rihanna herself approach their front row appearances with care, blending their distinctive look with the ethos of each brand.

The nexus between Rihanna’s style and that of the great fashion designers has given rise to some truly groundbreaking style moments.. The star, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, has become the star of the fall 2022 season thanks to the maternity looks she has worn at shows like Gucci and Dior. Few could strut through the streets of Paris in a thong and sheer tulle dress, but that daring is what makes her unique.. In Dior’s pre-fall 2022 collection catalogue, Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri paired that party dress with biker shorts and combat boots. Rihanna fired up her sex appeal in lingerie from her brand, Fenty, patent leather boots, and necklaces (and more necklaces) from Chrome Hearts like only a rock star can wear.

Rihanna’s personal approach to the pieces shown on the runway is a key element of her red carpet strategy, but during fashion week she goes all out. Her front-row must-have list reads like a who’s who of designers, and the versatility with which she adapts her own style to their respective universes is admirable.. For Dior’s refined spring 2016 show she transformed into a high-society lady in an elegant pastel coat and gloves, while in far-off 2010 she appeared at Gareth Pugh’s show in a pixie blond and straight and a little black dress transparent stripes. In the fall of 2014, she walked into Givenchy wearing a blazer lent to her by Riccardo Tisci’s team and a backwards baseball cap. A year later she stood as an aggressive executive in Altuzarra with a low-cut suit that reflected her status as a budding music mogul. Each one of the looks is different from the previous one, but she impregnates them with the same courage and sensuality.