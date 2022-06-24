Brad Pitt would retire from acting this year: “I consider myself in my last phase” | People | Entertainment

With more than three decades of experience, Brad Pitt revealed in an interview with GQ that he would be considering ending his career in six months: “I consider myself in my last phase [como actor], this last semester or quarter. How is this part going to be? And how do I want to design it?.

Brad Pitt, in GQ magazine, tells how he was heartbroken after Angelina’s divorce

Since the deadline he decided is relatively close to completion, the actor of Inglorious Bastards is thinking carefully about his future projects, as he admits not being prepared to completely leave Hollywood behind.

Plan B

At 58, Pitt has not only focused on growing within the film industry as an actor, but also as a producer. After founding the company Plan B Entertainment in 2011his efforts have resulted in a solid career in film production.

hits like The Departed, kick-ass, The Three of Life Y money ball have been projects funded by Pitt. And just in the last decade, feature films like 12 Years a Slave Y moonlit have awarded their production company awards such as the Oscar for best film and the David O. Selznick of the Producers Association of America.

Currently, Plan B Entertainment is about to release Bullet Trainon July 15, 2022. It is also involved in making sequels to well-known films, such as beetlejuice. And he has built relationships with various directors, such as bong joon-ho (parasite), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) Y jon watts (spider-man), for future proposals.

a private retreat

Compared to the removal of Jim Carrey Y Bruce Willis, Pitt says goodbye to the world of cinema in a different way. When the former sought quiet away from the spotlight and cameras, and Willis was forced to abandon his career due to cognitive illness, Pitt would change his role from actor to producer.

“I always want to do something. If I’m not doing it, I’m dying somehow”, declared Pitt, who has tended to focus on the production of audiovisual projects, as did the retired actors. George Clooney Y Clint Eastwood.

However, following in the footsteps of Jim Carrey, the decision to continue participating in the world of cinema as an actor is to give himself the opportunity to choose a project that seems remarkable enough to Pitt, so that this is the end of his career.

“She is one of the last remaining movie stars on the big screen.”, he expressed Quentin Tarantino with regret, being one of the first reactions to the interview. “He is a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is, because it’s like describing the brightness of the stars.”, he added. (YO)