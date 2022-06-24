Brad Pitt: These are some of his most outstanding films | Cinema | Entertainment

in six months Brad Pitt It would put an end to his career as an actor, but he will begin fully in his role as a producer. “I consider myself in my last phase [como actor], this last semester or quarter. How is this part going to be? And how do I want to design it? said the American, 58, in an interview with the magazine GQ.

The actor has worked in more than 50 films, has more than 150 nominations and has more than 60 awards, including the Golden Globes, the Venice Film Festival and the Academy, he won the Oscar in the best category. supporting actor in once upon a time in hollywood.

Brad Pitt to Gwyneth Paltrow: “I love you”, the words of affection from the actor who was his partner in the 90s

He has worked with directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Guy Ritchie, Ridley Scott, David Fincher, Jean-Jacques Annaud, Terrence Malick, Steven Soderbergh, among others.

The first character of the American was secondary in the film hunk (1987). His role was Guy at Beach with Drink. In that same year he was also an extra in no way out, which was directed by Kevin Costner.

However, he began to gain presence when he acted in Thelma and Louise (1991), by Ridley Scott. The film had six nominations at the Oscars, of which it won in the category of best original screenplay, in the same category it won at the Golden Globes, a competition in which it had four nominations. It was nominated at the Baftas.

The following year he came into the life of the American A River Runs Through It (1992. In this film by Robert Redford, the actor was the protagonist. The film obtained several nominations both at the Oscars and at the Golden Globes, but did not win, but the one who did manage to catapult himself was Pitt, since his foray into the cinema is taking hold with a firm step.

To these productions are added, among others:

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

In the cast of this film were in addition to Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas, among others.

Pitt played Louis de Pointe, a man who lost his wife and daughter, and in the midst of his depression he met the vampire Lestat (Cruise), who turned him into another vampire and made him immortal as well.

The Neil Jordan-directed film was praised by critics and received nominations at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Baftas.

Seven (1995)

In this David Fincher film, Pitt worked with a great cast, including Morgan Freeman and Gwyneth Paltrow. In this tape, which is about solving a series of murders committed by a psychopath, it is in which Pitt and Paltrow met, and then had an affair, which they later ended.

12 Monkeys (1995)

for his work in 12 monkeys He was awarded the Golden Globe and was nominated at the Oscars. It was directed by Terry Gilliam. Pitt played Jeffrey Goines, an animal rights patient.

The story of the film is set in 2035. An epidemic has killed millions of people and to find an antidote a prisoner volunteers to return to the past, where he will meet Jeffrey.

In the cast were Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Christopher Plummer, among others.

Fight Club (1999)

Again he returned to work with David Fincher, but this time in the story his characters will create an underground fight club, but in order to offer therapy, but these change over time.

Jared Leto, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter are some of the actors who were companions of Pitt.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

In Steven Soderbergh’s film, the actor plays Rusty Ryan, who is a criminal and along with his friend Danny Ocean (George Clooney) they meet with another person to put together a plan to rob several casinos at the same time. It was nominated for the César Awards for best foreign film.

Troy (2004)

Troyname of the film in Spanish, Pitt was the protagonist and played Achilles, the hero of the Greeks.

The film, which was directed by Wolfgang Petersen, received several nominations, including an Oscar for best costume. The plot focused on the year 1193 BC.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward of Robert Ford (2007)

Pitt becomes Jesse James, a gunfighter, who while planning a big robbery, also faces his enemies, who try to capture him for a reward.

Andrew Dominik’s film also did not go unnoticed in the most important film competitions. He received two nominations at the Oscars, the same number at the Golden Globes. While at the Venice Film Festival, Pitt won as best actor.

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chad Feldheimer was the character played by Pitt in this film directed by brothers Ethan and Joel Coen. Chad is an employee of a gym and together with a friend they found a CD, in which there were memories of a CIA agent, who is blackmailed by Chad and his friend.

It was nominated at the Golden Globes, at the Baftas, at the Critic’s Choice Awards and at the Writers Guild.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Directed by David Fincher, the film deals with the story of a man (Pitt) who is born at the age of 80 and grows younger over time. In the course of this situation he will meet a woman (Cate Blanchett).

A cinematographic work that also achieved a lot. He had 13 Oscar nominations, of which he won in three categories. She was a candidate in five for the Golden Globes; three at the Baftas and other competitions.

The Tree of Life (2011)

In the film directed by Terrence Malick, Pitt plays a stern father, who believes it is necessary to prepare his son from an early age to face “a hostile world.” Jessica Chastain, Sean Penn, among others, also act in this production.

It was nominated for best picture at the Oscars, but did not win, and where it was awarded that award was at the Cannes Film Festival.

Money Ball (2011)

In this Bennett Miller film, the actor is Billy Beane, a director of a baseball club, who became famous for using the Moneyball method, that is, making a competitive team with few resources.

The critics from the specialists were positive and in the competitions he was nominated for the Oscars, in six categories, including Pitt for best actor, in this same nomination he was at the Golden Globes, at the Bafta, at the Critics Choice Awards, at the New York Critics Circle, among others.

Ad Astra (2019)

For this James Gray film, the actor became astronaut Roy McBride, who travels to the solar system to find his father and solve a mystery that threatens to destroy the earth.

The film was nominated for an Oscar for best sound. It was at the Venice Film Festival in the official competition section and in other competitions. (AND)