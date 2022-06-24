Brad Pitt spent a year searching for a treasure on his French estate that didn’t exist.

The Miraval Castle estate owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.



Actor Brad Pitt spent a year searching for non-existent treasure at his French estate, Chteau Miraval, after he was led to believe that gold bars from medieval times were buried on the property.

The protagonist of ‘Legends of the Passion’, 58, explained that he believed the story of the hidden treasure influenced by the legends he heard as a child in his home state of Oklahoma. “In the Ozarks there have always been stories of hiding gold,” he said in an interview with GQ magazine.

The possibility of finding a fortune on his land caused him to become obsessed with a search that was going to lead him nowhere. “It obsessed me. For a year it was all I could think about,” the Hollywood star confessed.

The person who told him the story of the button encouraged him, at the same time, to invest your money in a radar and metal detector company. A circumstance that did not raise the suspicions of the actor who admitted to having been somewhat silly, but also that he was carried away by the emotion of undertaking the search for the treasure.

Pitt bought the French property in 2008 for 60 million dollars (57 million euros) with his then-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, from whom he separated in September 2016. The estate is located in the Provence region and has with 35 bedrooms, spa, gym, swimming pool and even a hermitage and a lake.

The medieval castle that presides over the estate was built in the 13th century and served as the setting for the actors’ wedding in 2014. The couple moved into the property at the end of 2010 with their six children to escape the prying eyes of Hollywood.

After the divorce, the hacienda became the center of the fight between the actors during the property distribution process. A conflict that is still alive. Pitt has just filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife where he accuses her of sell half of the warehouse that exists on the land to a company run by the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, owner of Stolichnaya vodka, also known as Stoli. The actor considers that, with the sale, Jolie intends to “inflict harm” on him by associating with “a stranger” with “poisonous alliances and intentions” in retaliation for the fight for the custody of the children, according to the content of the lawsuit leaked to the American press.