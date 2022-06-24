Brad Pitt hints at an ad that is sure to disappoint fans

Brad Pitt has enjoyed an iconic career in Hollywood as a leading man. However, after decades of memorable roles, Pitt didn’t earn his first Academy Award for acting until 2020, when he won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.” “by Quentin Tarantino.

He played Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunt double for Rick Dalton and thanked the film’s lead during his acceptance speech. “Leo, I’ll ride your coattails any day, man. The view is fantastic,” Pitt said, according to Deadline. He was the “Ad Astra” star’s first acting Oscar, but he previously won one for doing “12 Years a Slave” with his production company Plan B.

A couple of years after winning the Oscar, Pitt took on another non-starring role in “The Lost City,” where he played mercenary Jack Trainer in an extended cameo role.

The film’s directors, Adam and Aaron Nee, were understandably excited to have Pitt on board. “Once we knew we had Brad in the movie, we thought, ‘We’re going to absorb every minute of this guy’s time,'” Adam told Entertainment Weekly in March.

was the star of “The Lost City” Sandra Bullock, who recruited Pitt to appear in the film for the small role. Technically, the actor used a proxy, since his hairdresser was working with Pitt on another project and asked him, as Bullock told Extra in March. Only a few months after the cameo appearance, Pitt hinted at a career change.

Why would Brad Pitt walk away from acting?

Brad Pitt has been a household name since the early ’90s, and while he’s become almost synonymous with Hollywood, he recently spoke out about the end of his career. “I consider myself at my last stretch,” the “Inglourious Basterds” actor told GQ in an interview published June 22. “This last semester or quarter. What will this section look like? And how do I want to design it?” he added he. Although Pitt didn’t explicitly mention retiring from acting, he has mentioned walking away from him in the past.

In 2019, the “World War Z” star opened up about the end of the acting chapter of his career. “I don’t know. I enjoy doing other things,” she told People at the time. Pitt said he didn’t have a grandiose exit strategy from the big screen. “I think one day I will wake up and organically it will be done. Maybe I won’t wake up and that’s why it will be done, “added the actor.

Perhaps Pitt would continue to take on smaller roles as he transitioned his career. “It will be less and more in-between for me, just because I have other things I want to do right now,” he told The New York Times in 2019. The Plan B co-founder had spoken of his love of working on production. business. “I’m behind the camera on the production side and I really enjoy it,” he told GQ Australia. Pitt also added that acting was “a young man’s game.”