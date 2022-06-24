Brad Pitt announced that he will retire from acting, what is the reason?

Have Hollywood. Apparently, Brad Pitt, one of his biggest selling names on and off screen, is considering retiring from acting.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Pitt revealed that he is in the last phase of his career of more than 30 years as an actor and that retirement could happen this year. The interpreter of films such as Inglourious Basterds, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, -for which he received the Oscar in 2020 for Best Supporting Actor-, said that he is carefully thinking about his professional future .

“I consider myself in my last phase [como actor]. This past semester or quarter. How is this part going to be? And how do I want to design it? ”, Mentioned Pitt, who is in a stage of reflection in which he analyzes his next step, although it does not seem that he is going to forget Hollywood completely.

The 58-year-old performer has been active in recent years with films like Ad Astra, Bullet Train and Babylon, a drama directed by Damien Chazelle, with Margot Robbie, which will be released in late 2022.

It should be said that Brad Pitt also has a solid career as a producer thanks to Plan B Entertainment, the company he founded in 2011 with Jennifer Aniston when they were still a couple.



Plan B has hits like ‘The Departed’, ‘Kick-Ass’, ‘The Tree of Life’ or ‘Moneyball’. In the last decade, the company won the Oscar for Best Picture thanks to ’12 Years a Slave and Moonlight’, as well as the David O. Selznick Award from the Producers Association of America in recognition of its career.

With the possible retirement of the actor who rose to fame after a brief appearance in Ridley Scott’s Thelma and Louise (1991), Pitt would adopt a role similar to that given by other actors such as George Clooney or Clint Eastwood, where he would give greater weight to the production of other projects, without ruling out participating again in some projects in front of the camera.



During an interview, Pitt was emphatic that he will not stop working, as he is one of those creatures that speaks through art.