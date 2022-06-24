Binance Launches Partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and BNB Sale

Graphically on weekly, a bullish leg is evident that at the end of December ’20 had led it to grow by 2200% in a few months, and then travel in a range between $ 600 and $ 350. The bearish acceleration started at the beginning of May with the breaking of what I use to refer to as the Maginot Line.

Since the loss of the Maginot Line, BNB has fallen to a delicate support at $ 200 last week, also breaking it with a bearish spike, to be quickly reabsorbed and this is an important element.

Support and resistance levels

As you can see, the situation remains delicate, because in any case the price of BNB remains close to the support, now it is necessary for it to return above $ 240 and then subsequently, above $ 320/35 by 50% of the Fibonacci vector. While in the event of a bearish breakout, the risk of a rapid descent is large with a static first level towards $ 135.

