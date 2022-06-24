Billie Eilish’s illness that is behind the tics she has suffered since she was a child

Related news

He has not yet turned 21 and is already a world music star. Since she became known with ocean eyes, billie eilish (20 years) has not stopped growing artistically, to the point of having seven grammy awards and some gold records for several of his singles.

If you don’t know the dimension of the young Californian singer, that brief introduction is enough for you to slightly get an idea of ​​how her statements can transcend. The last ones, in fact, have grabbed many headlines. the famous presenter David Letterman (75) has made the jump to Netflix with the talk show They don’t need an introduction. In one of the deliveries the chosen one has been Billie Eilish herself.

“I am very happy to talk about this,” the singer acknowledged when asked by him. Tourette syndrome, a problem that was diagnosed at the age of 11 and about which he had previously spoken publicly. “People’s most common reaction is to laugh, because they think I’m trying to be funny. They think it’s a funny move and they laugh, and they always I feel incredibly offended by it“, lament.

The singer was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome when she was 11 years old.

gtres

Symptoms and treatment

Indeed, as Billie Eilish explained in the interview, Tourette syndrome is, in the words of the Spanish Society of Neurology, a neurodevelopmental disorder historically characterized by development of persistent motor and phonic tics and changing over time. Fortunately, its incidence in the pediatric population is low: between 0.3 and 0.8% of this social stratum.

One of the aspects that specialists focus on most at the time of diagnosis is that, in addition to start before age 18, the tics must persist for more than a year, regardless of whether the frequency increases or decreases. In this regard, Billie Eilish has commented that “I never stop having tics. The ones that I have constantly, throughout the day, are: I move my ear from side to side, I raise my eyebrow, I click my jaw, I flex my arm, the muscles… For me they are very exhausting ” .

Delving into this disorder, the Tourette Association of America exposes that the first symptoms they are involuntary movements of the face, arms, limbs or trunk, but which can evolve into repeated thoughts and movements and obsessive disorders, without forgetting what is known as vocal tics, which have also been referred to our protagonist today. Returning to the Spanish Society of Neurology, it classifies tics in simple (eye movement, slurping, grunting…) and complex (turns on one foot, jump or repeat sounds).

From the interview with Letterman, Eilish can get this health issue a little more visibility and stop being taboo, an objective that was also raised with mental health when in 2021 he spoke openly about the self-harm that occurred. Going back to Tourette syndrome, acceptance is one of the steps that demonstrate treatment: “Some things make my tics more intense, but it’s something I’ve grown up with and gotten used to. My family and my closest friends know that she is already a part of me.”

Singer Billie Eilish in a file image.



In this sense, one of the aspects on which the specialists insist is that the objective is not to eliminate these tics, but to minimize them to such an extent that they do not have a negative impact in the patient’s quality of life. In terms of treatment, there are several options, ranging from pharmacological support until brain stimulation deep for severe cases, through behavioral treatment and transcranial magnetic stimulation as intermediate steps.

