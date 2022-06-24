Billie Eilish vetoes disposable plastic in her participation in Glastonbury

Billie Eilish credit:Bang Showbiz

The singer Billie Eilish, just 20 years old, will lead this Friday night the lineup of artists who will perform on the main stage of the legendary Glastonbury festival, which reopens its doors three years after its last edition and after two cancellations consecutive motivated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The American interpreter, one of the great sensations of world pop, has promised to leave the Worthy Farm venue, in the English county of Somerset, as clean as she has found it, to the point that she has prohibited the use of any kind of disposable plastic between its musicians and its technical team during its participation in such an important event, defined among other things by its sustainability aspirations. All plates and cutlery will be recyclable or biodegradable.

Of course, all the food that will be served among her collaborators and that she will consume will be one hundred percent vegan, thus following the same line that she has been marking for about three years. As far as the musical field is concerned, the Californian already expressed at the time that the opportunity to act as headliner, along with the legendary Paul McCartney, who will perform a day later, will be unforgettable and unrepeatable for her. Billie will be the youngest artist to headline the festival, while the 80-year-old former Beatle will be the oldest.