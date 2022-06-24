Billie Eilish talks about the presence of women in music

Digital Millennium

Billie Eilish has commented on the expectations placed on female artists to have “the biggest show”sharing that he remembers thinking he “could never headline anything.”





A week before her Glastonbury Festival headlining performance, Eilish shared that she felt that “it was great to be a young woman and headline festivalsbecause it’s so male-dominated,” adding that she had felt “desperate” for the future of women in music in 2017 and 2018.

“I’d see these festival lineups and it was all guys. And it was all the artists that I liked, but it was like, ‘When will women participate?'”Eilish continued. “Women have to have a million backup dancers and a million costume changes and their hair done, and crazy costumes and staging. I love male performers, but they hardly have to do shit to have a show that suits them.” people like it, and women are expected to have the biggest show.

“I’m tired of feeling like we have to do that to feel adequate. If you want to do that, then that’s great, but I remember thinking I could never headline anything because of those expectations.”

Eilish also touched on her struggles with impostor syndrome on The Big Read, describing her need to win over the crowd at Glastonbury. “I often feel like I don’t deserve to be here right now doing this show and on this stage. Anytime in the last year that I’ve headlined a festival, I’ve felt like, ‘Why would you choose me?’ With that in mind, I’m going to go even harder to prove to myself that I can do it and not halfway… I’m going to go full throttle,” he explained.

He added that while concerts like Glastonbury helped with the negative thoughts associated with impostor syndrome, “half of me is like, ‘This is so stupid and so humiliating that I’m here, I shouldn’t be allowed to be up here or ready to this.’ And then the other side says, ‘No, you’re here; they chose you and they’re here for you.’ I have to convince myself that I’m not a big loser and accidentally there… Sometimes it’s really hard for me to process this life.”

Eilish recently added another leg to her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, announcing six Asian tour dates this August. The shows will mark his first shows on the mainland, having previously performed in Singapore, Tokyo and Osaka in 2018 as part of the Laneway and Summer Sonic festivals.

Eilish is currently on tour in Europe and the UK, with a previously announced tour of Australia and New Zealand set to kick off in September.​

