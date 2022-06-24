Billie Eilish slept in a bed with her parents until she was 11

Billie Eilish revealed that she slept in a bed with her parents and brother until she was 11 due to her debilitating separation anxiety

The 20-year-old singer opened up about her strong desire to start a family of her own in the future, revealing that she would “rather die” than not have children.

Over the years since she rose to fame as a young teenager, Billie Eilish has found great success.

In fact, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already halfway to achieving super rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award) status.

In addition to her career-focused accolades, however, Billie has long spoken about one of her biggest goals in life, which is having children.

The artist has spoken about her desire to be a mother on several occasions, revealing last year that she is quite determined to have a big family of her own. “I want to have children and I want those children to have children,” she told Vanity Fair in January 2021.

And now, in a new interview with the Sunday Times, Billie has doubled down, declaring that she is very interested in having children in the future.

And the young artist made it clear that she’s not just half-expected to have kids: Billie said she’d “rather die” than not start a family of her own.

However, Billie still has reservations about parenting, having admitted that she “dreads” the idea of ​​them not listening to her if they ever clash.

“The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, uuggh, what am I going to do when my son thinks this is the right thing to do and I say, no, it’s not? And they don’t listen to me,” she said.

After reflecting on her own childhood, Billie opened up about her debilitating separation anxiety, when she didn’t want to be away from her parents at all.

“I was worried about what would happen to them, I was worried about what would happen to me, I was worried that they would forget me.”

In fact, things were so difficult for Billie that she ended up sharing a bed with her parents and her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, for years of her childhood. The Sunday Times notes that “the whole family shared a bed until Finneas was ten years old” and Billie stayed “with her parents until she was 11”.

“I couldn’t sleep alone,” Billie said. “If she woke me up and my parents weren’t in bed and the lights were off, she’d yell at her until they got to the door. And he couldn’t get out of bed in the dark because he was sure there were scorpions crawling all over the floor.”

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging interview, Billie touched on the attention that has been paid to her evolving style over the years she’s been in the spotlight.

If you didn’t know, the young artist was well known for the casual, oversized outfits she wore during the early years of her career, which she revealed she wore to avoid being shamed or sexualized.

However, Billie would occasionally ditch her signature look for more “girly” outfits, which also included swapping out her famous black and green locks for a new blonde hairstyle last March.

Then, perhaps most memorably, the singer broke the internet in May 2021 when she posed in lingerie on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Sadly, some critics criticized the photo shoot as “embarrassing” and “fake”. In fact, Billie recalled losing 100,000 followers after posting a photo in a corset and lace bra, suggesting that some people had an “attachment” to her signature style, which she called “very dehumanizing.”

At the time, Billie also condemned those who had criticized her Vogue cover, saying, “It was supposed to be a specific aesthetic for a photo shoot, and then it was like, ‘Billie Eilish’s new look’… It was so weird because I thought: ‘It’s not a new style, it’s something I used.

Discussing the subject once again months later, Billie called out social media users who had pitted her two distinct styles against each other and made unwarranted comparisons.

I saw a picture of myself on the cover of Vogue [de] a couple of years ago with big and huge clothes [junto a] the picture of [la última Vogue]. Then the caption said, ‘That’s called growth,’” he told Rolling Stone last June. “I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not right… I didn’t need to grow from that.'”

Now Billie has addressed the issue further, admitting to the Sunday Times that she doesn’t know if she was really being herself when she went for the more “girly” look with the Vogue shoot.

“Looking back at all the promotions and things we did before the album [en 2021]I don’t know who it is, but it’s not me,” he said. “I didn’t have time to think. I just decided who I was. I just became that vibe. And I don’t know if that was necessarily what I was really feeling. I was just holding on to anything.”