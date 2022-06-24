Billie Eilish leads the lineup on Glastonbury Festival’s first night

Eilish, winner of several Grammy awards, will be the youngest headliner in the history of the popular event, postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, assured the organizers of the event whose first edition dates back to 1970.

The 20-year-old artist will go up to the Pyramid Stage, the festival’s main stage, after 8:00 p.m. local time, kicking off a concert program featuring singer Robert Plant, leader of the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin, and reggae advocate Ziggy Marley, son of icon Bob Marley.

The groups Supregrass, First Aid Kit and Primal Scream also stand out on the opening night bill, which will perform on the rest of the stages at different times of the night.

For tomorrow the festival announces as a great attraction the singer, composer, arranger and music producer Paul McCartney, one of the mythical Beatles, who will go up to the Pyramid Stage at 9:30 p.m.

Glastonbury takes place near the town of Pilton, Somerset and is known for its contemporary music as well as dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret and other arts, and runs until June 26.

Last year the event took place virtually, where fans were able to enjoy performances by Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Idles, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice, among other artists.

