Billie Eilish launches against case interest Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Billie Eilish talked about her unreleased song where she references the court case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The artist, who in the unreleased song criticizes the media interest caused by the trial, explained why decided to mention it in his music.

What did Billie Eilish say?

in conversation with NME, Billie Eilish referred to the media attraction and fury in social networks due to the judicial fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. On the occasion, the young interpreter criticized the world’s obsession and how more than current issues were discussed.

“I was in a state of depression, losing the rights of my own body and then I went to the networks and saw the opinions of people about this case”Billie noted in the interview. This, in reference to the decision of the Supreme Court to repeal the ruling that guaranteed the abortion in the United States.

“Who gives a f*ck? Women are losing rights to their bodies and we’re talking about celebrity divorce trials,” Billie Eilish continued about her anger at the furor the case caused.

“Let them figure it out for themselves. The internet makes me mad sometimes”added the interpreter of BadGuy. It should be noted that she wrote the song even before the official Supreme Court document was published, what was revealed this Friday, June 24.

The song, which has yet to be officially released, sees Billie singing: “The Internet Has Gone Wild Watching Movie Stars In June/While Roe vs. Wade Is Repealed”. For now, No official release date.

Billie Eilish is just one of the artists who has repudiated the decision of the Supreme Court. Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Alicia Keys, Jack White, Phoebe Bridgers and more have come together to criticize the repeal of the right to abortion.





