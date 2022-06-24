Ben Affleck’s Batman and an unsuspecting Barry Allen appear on director Andy Muschietti’s cover for The Flash movie prequel comic

After a commented delay in the release of this story, DC reaffirmed its plans to introduce the first issue of The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive during the next month of September.

As you will remember, that comic written by Kenny Porter and drawn by Ricardo López, Juan Ferreyra and Jason Howard will serve as a prequel for The Flash movie scheduled for release in June 2023 and will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash.

In that sense, this story will seek to establish a kind of bridge between what the scarlet speedster movie will show and what Justice League was, so its plot will focus on a collaboration between Batman and Flash to defeat the villain Girder.

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1 will feature a main cover by Max Fiumara, but thanks to DC Comics’ requests for next September, the cover was finally revealed. variant cover that director Andy Muschietti made for that installment and that not only shows Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen trying to get into his suit in a hurry, but also offers another look at Ben Affleck’s Batman’s new outfit.

The description of The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1 He says:

“Run through the streets of Central City in this lead up to the highly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry’s adventure with the Justice League, he is determined to become a truly skilled and inspiring hero. As a new threat emerges in Central City by the name of Girder, Barry turns to Batman for advice on how to train to harness his powers. Can the Dark Knight help show the Scarlet Speedster a way to defeat this metallic menace, or will the Flash be crushed by Girder’s might?

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive It will have three numbers and its first installment will arrive in September.