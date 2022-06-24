Bayley hints at her participation in WWE Money in The Bank
The former SmackDown and Raw Women’s Champion, Bayley has hinted at the possibility of winning the Money In The Bank ladder match on social media this week. bayley is currently on medical leave, and has been dealing with a torn ACL for almost a year that he suffered in July 2021 during training at the WWE Performance Center. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the company, and that’s something she’s joked about a few times.
That includes a new post on his Instagram, where Bayley shared a photo of herself in bed hugging the Money In The Bank briefcaseclearly alluding to the next Premium Live Events which takes place on July 2, which had the wrestling world talking. Currently there three vacant places in the women’s ladder matchalthough one of them will be determined in a match between Aliyah and Shotzi.
Bayley previously won the Money In The Bank ladder match in 2019and ended up cashing in on the exact same night, defeating Charlotte Flair to become the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion at the time. It had already been reported in March that Bayley was physically ready to make her return.so it remains to be seen when and where it will end up taking place.
