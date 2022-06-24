Anne Hathaway: 5 things you knew us and will surprise you about the actress

In recent months, Anne Hathaway has returned to the spotlights of the cameras with a masterful return thanks to a series of high-profile roles – and with a awesome style–. First of all, she appeared in WeCrashedthe Apple TV+ series chronicling the rise and fall of WeWork, in one of its last appearances, hit the red carpet at Cannes to promote its upcoming period drama Armageddon Timein which she stars alongside Oscar Isaac and Jeremy Strong, and we have also seen her on the set of the psychological thriller Maternal instinct with Jessica Chastain.

In honor of the rebirth of the fabulous actress’s career, here are five things you probably didn’t know about Anne Hathaway.

In addition to her acting ambitions, Hathaway dreamed of becoming a nun as a child.

‘When I was younger, I thought about being a nun for a while,’ she once said, ‘You know how it is when you’re growing up and you start to know a lot of different things, but I actually wanted to be an actress before I wanted to be a nun. The nun thing was rather something secondary’. Anne Hathaway, who was raised Roman Catholic, left the church after her older brother came out: “The whole family converted to Episcopalianism after my older brother came out,” Hathaway said. ‘Why would I support an organization that has a limited vision and judge my brother?’ ‘So I’m…nothing,’ she said. ‘I don’t care, I’m training. I’m a work in progress.’

His big break came after falling off a chair during an audition.

Anne Hathaway first jumped to world stardom after winning the role of Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries, but unlike other classic success stories, the actress won the role with a single audition. The story is this: She was traveling to New Zealand to star in an independent film called The Other Side of Heaven and had a 26-hour layover in Los Angeles, where she auditioned for a small movie called The Princess of Tribeca (the original name of The Princess Diaries). There she met director Garry Marshall and the two hit it off immediately: ‘At some point during the audition,’ recalls Hathaway, ‘I got really nervous and fell out of my chair, and I think that’s what impressed her the most.’

She is still grateful for her first role.

Every year, since the premiere of The Princess Diaries in 2001, Anne Hathaway shares that he reflects and gives thanks on the film’s anniversary: ​​’I remember the day and I thank the universe, a big thank you from my heart, because that was the day dreams came true for me. There are many aspects of my life that are very real, but also many that are very fairytale. That was the day my fairy tale began.’

His career has many ‘what could have been’ moments.

Although Anne Hathaway has starred in many popular films of the past decade, she turned down a leading role in the Judd Apatow comedy Knocked Up. Why? Because, apparently, she felt uncomfortable with the explicit scene of childbirth in the film: “My problem was that, not having experienced motherhood, I did not know how I was going to feel when I gave birth,” she said in 2012, four years before his son Jonathan was born, who was followed in 2019 by his brother Jack. And she added, ‘I could have a kid and think: Well, she really should have done that movie.’ The role, of course, ended up going to Katherine Heigl.

She is not afraid to follow her mother’s lead when it comes to her big roles.

Like father, like son: Hathaway’s mother, Kate, also a stage actress, played the role of Fantine during Les Miserables’ first US tour, the same one that earned Hathaway an Oscar in 2013. ‘She told me a lot about her experience playing Fantine, which gave me even more confidence that it was in her blood,’ she said. ‘I think she allowed me to connect on a deeper level with her character, knowing how much she meant to her.’ Anne Hathaway’s mother he later said that his daughter’s intense portrayal of the character ended up teaching him a thing or two about the role. “I know I’m her mother, but I think she’s the perfect Fantine,” she told the Los Angeles Times. Annie actually opened my eyes to the character because of all the research that she did.’

