Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, photographed together for the first time

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd they have once again become the center of attention. The first rumors emerged last June, when they were seen separately leaving the same restaurant in Santa Monica (Los Angeles), but So far we haven’t heard from you again. could be the new couple of the moment. Well, this weekend, The American actress, 46, and the Canadian singer, 31, have been photographed together for the first time. For this second date, which some sources describe as ‘romantic’, they once again chose the Italian restaurant ‘Giorgio Baldi’, which seems to have become their favorite place to meet.

As published by the newspaper Daily Mail, they spent two and a half hours in a private area. Later, they left the exclusive Italian restaurant together and got into a black SUV that was waiting for them to take them to the Bel-Air mansion that the interpreter of hits like I feel it coming, blinding lights either Can’t feel my face. Angelina and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, they combined their looks and they opted for dark clothes: she in a black trench coat and high heels, and he in black jeans and a jacket with white zippers and stitching. In addition, they were well protected with their respective masks.

At the moment, neither of the two has confirmed or denied that they are together, so time will tell… Of course, some sources assure that the reason for their meetings would not be anything romantic, but quite the opposite. Apparently, the singer wants to gain a foothold in the world of acting. “He is focused on that,” they say. In 2020 he shared a poster with Adam Sandler in the movie rough diamonds and is going to star in a new HBO series, the idolin which he has also participated as a screenwriter together with one of his trusted people, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, creator of the successful series euphoria. Definitely Angelina. could become a ‘godmother’ for him and give him the best advice as he knows the industry inside out.

a difficult moment

Rumors that the protagonist of maleficent either tom raider could have a busy heart come just at a very delicate moment for her, since she is in the middle of a legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The last chapter of his bitter divorce process (which has already lasted five years) It was made public just a few days ago. While the actor has requested that they review the joint custody agreement reachedwhich has been annulled after the judge handling the case was removed, Angelina has granted an interview in Guardian Weekendin which he has been honest about how do you feel after your divorce and has stated that he feared for the safety of his entire family during her marriage to Brad Pitt. “I’m not the type of person to take decisions like the ones I had to make lightly. It took me a long time to get to that position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.“, he acknowledged.

