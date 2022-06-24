Amber Heard’s strong response to Johnny Depp after the message that the actor sent to his fans

The ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, criticized the actor’s celebration after the verdict and argued that the ruling is a

Amber Heard decided to go out to the intersection of her ex-husband Johnny Depp after the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He will post two messages on social media, thanking his fans for the support he received during the legal battle. “Women’s rights are receding”specified the actress.

His statements were channeled through a spokeswoman since Heard refused to appear on television or give interviews “for at least a few months.” “The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is to be afraid to stand up and speak out”denounced.

And then added: “Women’s rights are regressing while Johnny Depp is advancing”.

Prior to that, Depp made a post on TikTok and another on Instagram. In the first of these, the actor dedicated a few words to “all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers.”

“We were everywhere together and we saw everything together. We did the right thing together. And now, we will all move forward together.”he pointed out to complete: “You are, as always, my employers, and once again, I have no other way to say thank you, other than to say thank you. Thank you”.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, J.D. ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

Days ago, he had done the same on Instagram. “Six years ago, my life, that of my children, the lives of close people and those who supported me and believed in who I am, were altered forever”, begins the letter that Depp shared with his followers last Wednesday.

“It happened in the blink of an eye”admits to later recapitulate how everything fell apart: “Serious, false and criminal accusations were made through the media, which led to a barrage of hateful content, even though no charges had been filed against me.” And he added: “This had a huge impact on my life”.

“Six years later, a jury returned it to me. I feel really blessed. From the beginning, the goal of this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Telling the truth was something I owed to my little ones and everyone who was there to support me. I feel at peace knowing that I made it”, he concluded.

What is the situation of Amber Heard after the verdict

After weeks of televised court hearings, The Virginia court ruled in Depp’s favor in the libel suit brought by Heard. The resolution -approved unanimously- determined that the actress of the film Aquaman must pay him 10.5 million dollars compensation.

While Depp celebrates the victory and bets on a new career in the world of music, the possibility that his ex-wife You cannot afford the compensation you are owed. If you don’t have the money to cover the judgment, there are a few ways to “confiscate” it.

Among them, the collection of Heard’s salary as an actress in her next films and the beginning of the embargo procedure – in which the actor would keep her assets until the sum was covered. There is also the possibility that Depp decides to waive monetary damages.

