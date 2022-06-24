Amber Heard would pay more money if she appeals verdict

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 24.06.2022 14:31:06





This Friday the lawyers of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will meet to find out if they will reach an economic agreement, since we must remember that the actress lost the trial in which she was accused of defamation, This is why she will have to pay about 12 million dollars to her ex-husband.

After losing the trial, Amber Heard’s lawyer pointed out that the famous did not have that amount and recently it was speculated that Heard could write a book in which he would tell what happened to Johnny Depp and with the profits pay the actor.

Because the actress does not have the financial resources to pay, it has been mentioned that she would appeal the court’s ruling, which was in favor of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow, however, If Amber Heard appeals, she could pay more money.

In accordance with TMZif Amber Heard appeals, she will have to pay a bond for the total amount of Johnny Depp’s sentence that is equivalent to approximately 8.35 million dollars, in addition, To this amount you must add six percent, that is, 621 thousand dollars.

Despite the fact that this involves spending a large amount of money, Amber Heard’s representative sent a statement explaining that Amber Heard is looking for a way to appeal the jury’s decision.

“As was indicated in yesterday’s congressional hearings, he does not ask for a pardon if they are innocent. And he doesn’t refuse to appeal if he knows he’s right.”

When the six-week trial ended, it was rumored that Johnny Depp would be willing to not charge his ex-wife, since the only thing he wanted by winning was to clean his image and prove his innocence of the statements made against him.

PJG